ROBERT "BOB" BOWYER, (Born 1/4/48) was a native of Charleston, WV and long-time resident of Elkins and Ellamore WV. He graduated from South Charleston High school in 1967 and went on to marry his high school sweetheart Rebecca "Becky" Bowyer. He is survived by his wife Becky, their two children Kris Bowyer and Trish Landwehr as well as his grandchildren; Bella Bowyer, Sebastian Bowyer, Joseph Bowyer, Emmerson Bowyer, Desi Landwehr as well as their spouses Kim Bowyer (and daughter Chole Cochran) and Chip Landwehr. He was an avid outdoorsmen and passionate political debater. He was a long-time professional glazier and builder of just about anything. He retired to live on the river with his lifelong love and their two strange dogs. He was hands down one of the most stubborn and amazing humans to walk this planet. He will be incredibly missed. Services are postponed until a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.talbottfuneralhome.com. The Talbott Funeral Home in Belington is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Robert "Bob" Bowyer.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.