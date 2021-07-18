ROBERT "BOB" C. LETENDRE, 84 of Louisville, KY passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021.
He worked in sales for over 30 years as well public service in Huntington West Virginia.
Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Wanda Letendre, their children, Bruce Letendre, Greg Letendre, Kathy Scott, David Letendre, and his spouse Karen.
He is also survived by his six grandchildren.
A mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 a.m., Friday, July 16, 2021, at Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville, Rd. Guests are invited to attend a brief visitation starting at 9:15 am until funeral time at 10 a.m., with a luncheon to follow for friends at the church following the service. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East at 1 p.m.
Donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, PO Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306
Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village is in charge of arrangements.