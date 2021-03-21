ROBERT (BOB) CLAY BELL, age 68, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in New Albany, Ohio. Bob was born in Montgomery, West Virginia on April 29, 1952 and lived most of his life in Charlton Heights, West Virginia. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert (Bob) and Eunice Bell. Bob is survived by his brother Julian Bell (Robin) and niece Mackenzie Bell; and many beloved cousins and family members.
Bob, who had a great love of music and history, graduated from Gauley Bridge High School in 1969 and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from W. Va. Tech in 1980.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast Funeral Home. A celebration of Bob's life will follow this summer, at a later date.