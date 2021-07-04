ROBERT "BOB" CLINE MARTIN, 69 of Huntington, WV, died Thursday, July 1, 2021. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd. Huntington, WV. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., on Tuesday at the mortuary.
