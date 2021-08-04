ROBERT "BOB" DELANO BAILEY, 74, of Winfield, West Virginia, passed away on July 31, 2021 peacefully at his home.
Bob was a member of the Buffalo United Methodist Church, where he was the official bell ringer and loved serving others at the Food Pantry. He was a member of several gun clubs, an avid gun and knife collector, and a dog and horse lover. He was a Harley-Davidson Motorcycles enthusiast. He also owned and loved his Whizzer bicycle. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, based in Korea.
Bob was preceded in death by his father Leonard Ivan Bailey, his beloved dog Tiny and his adopted horse Flash.
Bob is survived by his wife and special friend, Belva Bailey; his faithful companion dog, Bailey; his step children, Jeff (Leshia) Hescht and Jennifer (Michael) Kidd; mother, Dorothy Johnson Foster; brother, Jim (Janie) Bailey; sister, Marlene Black; grandchildren, Lucreshia (Mike) Phillips, JC Hescht, Kelsi Kidd, Emma Kidd; great grandchildren, Holden Phillips and Sawyer Philips. Bob is also survived by nephews and many friends that loved him dearly.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Buffalo United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 237, Buffalo, WV 25033.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday August 5, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor with Rev. Mark Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.