ROBERT "BOB" FRANKLIN LOWE, of Ashford, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the CAMC Memorial Hospice House.Bob was born June 15, 1942. Bob was a truck driver for over 30 years.Preceding him in death was his wife of 22 years, Mary E. Lowe.In keeping with Bob's final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored and there will be no services.