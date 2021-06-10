ROBERT "BOB" LEE SHELTON passed away on June 6, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 2 p.m., in the Arnett Chapel. Interment will follow in the Scarbro Cemetery in Rock Creek. The visitation will be 2 hours before the service.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.