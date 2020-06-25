Robert "Bob" McDonald

Mr. ROBERT L. "BOB" McDONALD, 84, of Poca, went home to be with the Lord June 24, 2020. A tribute to the life of Bob will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, 11013 Charleston Road, Red House. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the McDonald family.
Funerals for Thursday, June 25, 2020
Carpenter, Phillip - 1 p.m., Harper Memorial Church, Gandeeville.
Cook, Gerald - Noon, Laurel City Freewill Baptist Church.
Cottrill, Barry - 2:30 p.m., procession to leave Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Dilley, Gary - 1 p.m., Bragg Run Cemetery, Boggs.
Edwards, Savannah - 11 a.m., Springhill Cemetery, Charleston.
Fowler, Clara - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.
Jarrell, Harold - 1 p.m., Family Gardens, Low Gap.
Pennington, Norman - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Taylor, Debrah - 1 p.m., Taylor Cemetery, Beechy Ridge, near Arboghast Cemetery.
Turley, Jimmie - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.