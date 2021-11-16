ROBERT "BOB" SANTANIO, 92 of Prenter, went home to be with the Lord and his heavenly family on November 12,2021 in Marmet, WV. He was born in Seth, West Virginia on November 29, 1928, the youngest child to Samuel and Liza Santanio. He served in the US Army and earned a Purple Heart in the Korean War. He then moved to Lorain Ohio to work at US Steel, where he worked as a Foreman for 25 years. Once he retired, he moved back to his true home, West Virginia. Bob enjoyed the outdoors, cooking, gardening, playing poker, storytelling, collecting all types of "what nots" and spending time with his family and his dogs. Bob was proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Frank Santanio, Arthur "Otto" Santanio and Chester Santanio sisters Mary Thomas and Lucille Midkiff, daughter Cassandra Santanio and sons Victor Santanio, Samuel Santanio, Kenneth Santanio and and two grandchildren Steven and Michelle. Bob is survived by his sons Robert (Lori) Santanio Jr, Michael "Mickey" Santanio of West Virginia, Paul (Anna) Santanio of North Caroline and James Santanio (Jeri Sue); daughters Susan Thomas and Bobbie Joe (Ivan) Jackson of Lorain, Ohio. Many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday November 18 at Hopkins Fork Community Church with the Reverend Ronnie Santonio officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Pineview Cemetery. Armstrong Funeral Home is overseeing the services.