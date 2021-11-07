ROBERT "BOB" SEYMOUR, 80, of Kenansville, FL, formerly of Dunbar, passed away October 26, 2021 at his home.
Bob was an educator, a teacher of Science, a Science Supervisor for the State of West Virginia, a Science Supervisor of Kanawha County Schools and a Science textbook author. He was Mr. Science to hundreds of students and teachers. Science was a verb, not something to memorize. Bob didn't need four walls or a text book. He didn't differ from kindergarten to graduate school, all could learn science. He taught at Nitro Jr. High School, Andrew Jackson Jr. High School, Dunbar High School, Marshall University and West Virginia University. Bob was honored by three West Virginia Governors, but his greatest reward was the twinkle in someone's eye when they "GOT IT!".
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Velma "Peg" and George Seymour.
Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judith Seymour; two sons, Christopher and Shawn Seymour; sister, Cheryl Pennington; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; five nieces; one nephew; and hundreds of students and fellow teachers of who's lives he touched.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, November 13, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Fairplains Cemetery, Ripley.
Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., on Friday, November 12, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.