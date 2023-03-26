Robert "Bob" Siders Mar 26, 2023 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROBERT "BOB" SIDERS of Elkview, WV passed away on March 17, 2023. There will be no services. Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Recommended for you Local Spotlight Cassandrea D “Sandy” Henry Shawn Christopher Iden James Lewis Savage Jessie K. Painter Rahmati Scarlet Easley Woody Sherry Lynn (Battle) Streets Bob Milliren Jane Ann Pritt Moore Jessie K. Painter Rahmati Patricia L. Roush Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 26, 2023 Daily Mail WV Chris Ellis: Canine companion welcome on walks 'Rocket Boys' author hopes more Coalwood stories coming to the screen Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic' St. Albans Scottish Fiddle Orchestra to perform today Native plants face perilous future