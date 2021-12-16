ROBERT "BOB" THOMAS, 93, of Smithers WV went home to be with the Lord on December 13, 2021 at Montgomery Elderly Care, Montgomery WV.
He was born December 25, 1927 in Montgomery, the son of the late Herman and Vera Thomas. Bob graduated from Montgomery High School, Class of 1946. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Army during World War II. After the war, he married his sweetheart, Phyllis Akers, and they settled in Long Acre Bottom. They celebrated 60 years of marriage April 3, 2017, just prior to her passing in July of 2017.
Bob was a loyal member of the Coal Valley lodge #74 AF&AM, Beni-Kedem Shrine and UMWA. He was also a member of the National Championship Mine Rescue for Allied Chemical Corporation. Bob was a long time member of Campbell Memorial Baptist Church in Smithers.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved one and only son David Thomas, sisters: Katherine Walls, Dorothy Henry and brothers: Herman "Dickie"Thomas, Rodal Thomas and BoonieThomas.
Surviving is his daughter in law Kathy Thomas of Mount Carbon and grandson Brian Thomas also of Mount Carbon; two great grandchildren, Bryce Walker and Abigail Thomas.
A service of remembrance will be held 10 a.m. Friday, December 17, 2021 at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, WV with the Rev. Chester Byrd officiating. Entombment with Masonic Rites by Coal Valley Lodge #74 will follow in Kanawha Memorial Gardens, Glasgow WV. The family would like to thank the staff of Montgomery Elderly Care for their love and compassion for Bob's last days, your kindness will never be forgotten. Those who wish to remember Bob in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Shriners Hospital for Children P.O. Box 1525 Ranson, WV 25438.