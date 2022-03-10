ROBERT (BOB) WAYNE MARCHAL, age 80, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his daughters and devoted healthcare workers on March 7, 2022, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer during Christmas 2021.
Mr. Marchal was born October 9, 1941, in Charleston, WV, to the late Joseph Alfred Marchal and the late Lavonne R. Molle. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Morris Harvey College with a BS in Chemistry. He made Aiken, SC, his home for the past forty-nine years. He worked in the Aiken-Augusta area as a pharmaceutical sales representative for 32 years. He was a passionate golfer and a long-time member of Houndslake Country Club and Sage Valley Golf Club. Mr. Marchal loved to travel and when younger enjoyed scuba diving. He lived life to the fullest and he died with the utmost courage and strength. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and friend.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Eblen (Randy) and Denise Moseley (Mark), all of Aiken, SC; eight grandchildren, Trey Jones (Carey), Alex Jones, April Jasmin (Jay) , Abbi Underwood (Jacob), Laura Eblen, Kari Eblen, Chris Moseley, and Chad Moseley; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Susan Erickson; and two brothers, Ted Marchal (Patty) and John Molle (Pam).
The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m., on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at George Funeral Home. A funeral liturgy will follow at 11 a.m. in The George Funeral Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Brenda's Angels (brendasangels.org).
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.