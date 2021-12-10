ROBERT "BOBBY" DALE McLANE, 71, died peacefully, with his family by his side, on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, after a short illness.
Bobby was born July 11, 1950 in Charleston, WV, and was a lifelong resident of Kanawha County. He was a graduate of Sissonville High School. He was an avid hunter who loved to spend time with friends and family in the woods around his home. He also loved NASCAR and attending dirt track racing events with his wife. He retired at 41 from McClure Company in Charleston, where he was a truck driver and warehouse operator.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents Gene and Mary Lou Morris. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 20 years, Cheryl Barnes McLane; sisters Gail Bennett, and Sandra (Ron) Burdette, both of Charleston; bonus children Mylissa (Andy) Spradling of St. Albans; Shawn Allen of Louisiana; Danielle (Norm) Sterzenbach of Des Moines, Iowa; and Dana (Ken) Hitz of Neptune Beach, Florida; 15 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special friends Darrell Bonham, Roger Salisbury, and Randy and Teresa Conley.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Dunbar Medical Associates and the Neurological ICU staff at CAMC General Division for his exceptional care.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, December 10, at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Casto officiating. Friends and family may call one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville. In lieu of flowers the family asks upon Bobby's wishes that donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105
The family asks that Covid protocols be followed, and masks worn.