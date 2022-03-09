ROBERT BRUCE PERRY, age 70, retired computer technician, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. He passed peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family.
Robert was preceeded in death by his parents, Robert Houghton Perry, and Dorothy Belle Shaffer Perry; and his beloved wife Lorraine Nalani Kamaka Perry, sister Virginia Rose Perry Underwood and brother Warren Edward Perry.
He is survived by his four children: Robert, Kimberly Johnson, Mark and Nathan. In addition to 17 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his 2 sisters, Linda Perry Blaylock and Roberta (Bobbi) Belle Perry Reid, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was born in West Virginia, where he grew a love for the outdoors. He served in the Marine Corp during the Vietnam conflict, and met his wife while stationed in Hawaii. He loved fishing, hunting, camping, hiking and exploring; often by himself. Robert loved reading, spending time with family especially his grandchildren, often telling funny stories, playing games especially chess at which he is the reigning family champion.
A memorial funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, March 11, at Palm Northwest Mortuary, with a service being held afterwards at the LDS chapel on north Jones at 4 p.m.