Robert "Buddy" Runion

ROBERT "BUDDY" RUNION, 81, of Procious, entered into rest Thursday, June 18, 2020, at CAMC Memorial with his family by his side.

Robert was survived by his wife of 60 years, Louise (Collins) Runion; sons, Robert, Jesse and Richard Runion; daughters, Ellen Bennet, Joyce Townsend, Carolyn Rogers, Ruby Workman and Ethel Asbury; brothers, Eugene, Jimmy, Johnny, Franky and Okey Runion; sisters, Phyllix and Geraldine Cummings.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Ellen (Startcher) Runion; brother, Donald Lee Runion; grandson, William Lee Rhodes; 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren he was very proud of.

Friends may leave an online condolences at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com. Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Runion family.

