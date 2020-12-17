ROBERT BUMGARDNER, Sr. of Sissonville passed away on Saturday, December 12th, 2020 at Hospice House.
Born March 26, 1928, he was one of nine children born to William Howard and Mildred Flossie Duff Bumgardner. He was also preceded in death by his siblings; Gladys Koontz, Catherine (Tom) Boggess, Mary Jones, Charles (Webb) Bumgardner, Pauline Bumgardner, and Freda (Midge) Mowrer, as well as his wife, Joretta Coon Bumgardner.
He dutifully served in the US Army during the Korean War. After returning, he and Joretta married in 1954. He built their family home in Sissonville where they raised their two children. A self-made man, Bob was a successful contractor, owning and operating R. L. Bumgardner Contracting, building hundreds of homes in the Kanawha Valley. His interest and collection of firearms turned into a full-time business in 1972 when he opened Bob's Gun Store. His love for farming and working the land was evident at Bumgardner Farms, his home place, where he spent much of his retired time accomplishing many projects.
Surviving are his children, Bobby Bumgardner (Connie Good) and Betsy Morlachetta (Matt). Grandchildren; JW Pierce (Kyra), Maggie Bumgardner (Stephen Luikart), Grant Bumgardner, and Jacob Pierce. Great-Grandchildren; Jeremiah and Nelen Pierce. He is also survived by his siblings, Helen Lanham and Raymond Bumgardner, along with nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as a host of friends.
The family would like to thank Bob's care givers for their care and compassion during this time.
A life well lived will truly come full circle as Bob is laid to rest at the place he loved most where he was born 93 years ago.
A grave side service will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 12 p.m. where he will be laid to rest with his wife at Bumgardner Family Cemetery, Romance.