ROBERT C. CLINE 81, of Dunbar, passed away on July 1, 2021 after a long illness. Bob served as a Senior Master Sargent with the West Virginia Air National Guard for over 30 years. He retired from West Virginia American Water with 20 years of service as a Senior Meter Repairman.
He loved to travel all over the United States and Canada. Bob enjoyed being in his garage woodworking and reading and researching American History.
Bob was a loving husband and father.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Cline; and parents, Homer and Mona Cline.
Bob is survived by his wife, Della Clagg Cline; sons, Bob Cline (Sharon) and Jimmy Cline (Janie); step-son, Gerald Clagg (Bev); brother, Bill Cline (Paula); grandson, Jon Cline; step-grandchildren, Stacey Lindsay (Matt), Jamie Juzwik, Michael Hutchinson (Brogan), Keith Clagg (Sarah), and Lacy Clagg Holley (Rex); seven step-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Rev. Chelsie Gibson and Rev. Billy Lucas officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bob's name to a charity of your choice.