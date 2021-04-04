ROBERT C. EADS passed away peacefully on March 22, 2021, at the age of 93. Robert (Bob) was born February 19, 1928 in Charleston, WV, to Theodore and Blanche Eads, who have predeceased him. In addition to his parents, Bob is also preceded in death by his brother, Richard, and Bob's former wife, Jo Ann.
Bob served his country by joining the Army in 1946, during the final months of World War II. He retired in the 1990's from the Bricklayers Union, Local Number 9 in Charleston, West Virginia. He moved to Clearwater, Florida in the early 2000's, where he enjoyed his retirement by golfing, playing pool, attending Tampa Bay Rays baseball games, going to the racetrack with friends, and many other activities. He loved to read, especially about World War II and the Civil War. He also loved baseball, with his favorite teams being the St. Louis Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Rays.
He is survived by four children, and their spouses. Sons, Stan (Oot), Ted (Jan), and Tom. Daughter, Teresa (Jerry). Bob had four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great- grandchild. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Marcedes, and three nephews, Terry, David, and Greg. To send on-line Condolences https://www.mossfeaster.com/obituaries/Robert-Eads-2/