ROBERT C. LEWIS, 89, of Charleston, passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
He was born on February 2, 1931 at Friars Hill, to the late Harry and Ruth Lewis.
Bob was an avid golfer, reader, and was devoted to his family. His grandchildren were very special to him. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp.
He is survived by his sons, Tom Lewis of Nitro, and Timothy Lewis (Terri) of Charleston; sister Ramona Walker (Carl) of Hurricane; grandsons, Nathan Lewis of Nitro, Christopher Lewis of Charleston, Michael Lewis (Jade) of Charleston, and Steven Lewis of Charleston; great-grandchildren, Kaiden Lewis of Charleston, and Adonis Lewis of Charleston; nephews, David Harper (Brittany) of Scott Depot, and Bobby Harper (Amy) of Hurricane.
There will be a private family service at a later date.
The family would like to thank the management and staff at Sweetbriar Assisted Living and his sister, Ramona, for her devotion to her brother.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.