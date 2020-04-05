ROBERT C. RADER, 89, of Canvas, died Friday, April 3, 2020, in the Summersville Regional Medical Center.
He was the son of the late William Clarence and Verna Victoria Armstrong Rader and was born at Canvas, September 7, 1930.
Bob was the co-owner of Groves Dairy with Roy Groves for many years, he loved the farm life and was a FAA Star Farmer. He was a former board member of the Cherry River Bank, Farmers & Merchants, One Valley and BB&T. Bob was a member of the Ruritans, Masonic Lodge, and was the first licensed auctioneer in Nicholas County. He spearheaded the Canvas water extension project and was a member of the Mt. View Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and served two years in Germany. Bob loved farming and raising horses, he was a lifetime member of the AMHA and enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren all he knew.
He was also preceded in death by his sweatheart, wife Jo Ann Rader, brother Erskine and sisters Ilene Knabenshue and Camilla Rader.
Surviving: Son, Doug (Marsha) Rader of Canvas; two daughters, Kim (Billy) Wix of Fairmont, Jennifer (Eddie) Cole of Canvas; brother, Hubert Rush Rader of Canvas; sister, Gerri Hall of Clinton, Ohio; five grandchildren, Shawn, Amy, Emily, Brandon and Garrett; two great - grandchildren, Alexis and Owen.
Graveside services will be conducted at noon Monday, April 6, in the Eastlawn Cemetery at Canvas, with Pastor Charles Miller officiating.
A memorial service and dinner will be held at a later date.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
E-Condolences: waters funeralchapel@frontier.com