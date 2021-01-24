Robert Clark Jr

ROBERT "DOUG" DOUGLAS CLARK, JR., 72, of Ohly passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
He was a graduate of East Bank High School graduating class of 1966. Doug served our country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a coal miner, a member of Brothers of the Wheels in the 1980's, and owned the bar "Doug's Place" in Miami, WV.
He is preceded in death by parents, Bob and Ruth Clark, and nephew Benji Clark. Doug will be missed by his daughter, Carissa Wilson; son, Brandon Clark; granddaughter, Kyleigh Wilson; brother, Rick (Pam) Clark; nieces, Amanda (Chuck) Clark, Madisyn Bledsoe, and Josalyn Clark. A special thank you to Lilly Boggess and Sabrina Elswick.
Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m., on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Herman Freeman will be officiating. Due to COVID, masks are required and social distancing practiced. Online condolences can be left by visiting: www.pryorfh.com.