Robert Curtiss McCune

ROBERT "BOB" CURTISS McCUNE Sr., 79, of Beckley, passed away January 31, 2021 at home.
Born March 23, 1941 in Charleston, WV, he was the son of the late Christopher Curtis and Virginia Estep McCune; siblings, Joe L. McCune, Della Clendenin, Sonny McCune, Chris McCune, Nona Whittington and Bonnie Dunlap. He was a member of New Life Tabernacle in Crab Orchard, WV, and worked in construction in Charleston. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing. Bob was most passionate about his loving wife of 55 years, his family, and church. Bob became a part of many church families throughout the years and he and Francis spent all of their spare time in fellowship with their brothers and sister in Christ, they enjoyed their time with long- time friends, Rick and Donna Pavlik, their friends at McDonald's, and visits with their grandchildren and their extra special grandson Raymond. Bob was very compassionate to everyone he knew, he treated everyone with respect and made everyone feel extra special. He became close with his young neighbor Nathaniel Blankenship and considered him a grandson. Bob will be missed by everyone that knew him and his home church New Life Tabernacle will forever be thankful for the years they were blessed to have Bob a part of their congregation. He is survived by his wife, Frances Bryant McCune; children, Bob (Lisa) McCune of Teays Valley, WV and Sandra McCune of Beckley, WV; brothers, Donald "Ducky" McCune of Kenna, WV, and Ed McCune of Charleston, WV; sister, Betty Harper of Charleston, WV; grandchildren, Carrie Hudson, Brittany Hudson, Patrick McCune, Ashley McCune, Jesse McCune and special grandson, Raymond Hudson, and 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, with Pastor Damon Davis and Rev. Tim Warden, officiating. The family will welcome friends at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Pocatalico, WV.