Robert D. Hill

ROBERT (BOB) D. HILL, 82, of Alum Creek, WV, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at home after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
He was born in Hazy, WV, graduated from Sherman High School and attended WV State College. Robert was a member of the United States Marine Corps from 1959 to 1966. While assigned to HMM 161 he served as a door gunner during Operation Harvest Moon in December of 1965. He received numerous medals and awards including, Purple Heart Medal, Air Medal x (5), Navy Unit Commendation, National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Gallantry Cross. Robert began his 30 year career on the river as a deckhand eventually working his way up to master pilot. He was a former Quartermaster of the Alum Creek VFW Post 4768 and a member of The Military Order of the Purple Heart.
He was a volunteer with the American Red Cross Disaster Services being sent to help at Ground Zero after the World Trade Center attacks and helped in many hurricane and flood ravaged areas of the US including Hurricane Katrina. His love of all living creatures resulted in many furry friends being adopted into his family.
He was preceded in death by mother, Mae Araujo; grandparents, Ralph and Ida Hill; daughters, Sandra Hill and Kimberly Hill Santanio.
Bob is survived by his wife, Madeline (Molly) Hill; sons, Daniel Hill (Margaret), Michael Hill (Kari), Keith Wernimont (Kami), and David Hill; daughters, Pamelia Hill, Angela Darby (Joe); grandchildren, Jonathon & Christina Watkins, Andrea and Danielle Hill, Anthony Hill (Ashley), Gabriel and Sheridan Hill, Greyson, Milo and Evelyn Wernimont, Elliot, David & Shiloh Peaytt, Tamara Gordon, Daniel Gordon (Judy Gore), Holly Darby (Steven Hamilton), and Misty Linville (Russell); great grandchildren, Keonte, Jasiya, Jarvis, Shi, Danielle, Devon, Dawson, Logan, Anthony, Eric, Christien, Devon, Brennen, Ian, McKenzie, Brody, Wyatt, and Sharon; sisters, Ida Mae Moore, Sue Kelly, Georgia Dyre, and Peggy Cole; brother, Clarence Proctor.
Private services will be held on Wednesday Oct. 21.with burial following in Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery.
Special thanks to HospiceCare of Charleston for their excellent care of Bob especially Sharon and Jessica. Special thanks also to caregiver, Donald.
Memorials may be made to New Hope Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 461, Scott Depot, WV 25560 or HospiceCare of Charleston, 1606 Kanawha Blvd, W. Charleston, WV 25387.
Memories of Bob may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.