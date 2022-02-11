ROBERT DALE CRADDOCK, 72, of Hewett, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Logan Regional Medical Center.
He was a retired electrician in the coal industry and a faithful member of Spencer Methodist Church in Hewett, where he served as Sunday School Superintendent for several years. Robert served his country in the United States Army in Germany as a Sergeant in the B Battery 1st Battalion 33rd Artillery during the Vietnam War.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Craddock & Goldie Elkins; grandmother, Ellen Elkins, who raised Robert; son, Roby Frederick Craddock.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Teddi; 3 sons, Robert Bradley (Crystal), Clinton (April), Travis (Hillarie); sister, Paulette (Lanny) Dolin; grandchildren, Isabella, Mason, & Grayson, Kaila (Tyler) Wilson, Kameron (Caleb Collins) & Kaylor, Keilian (Ryan) Hall, Emma, Jakkson, Ivory, & Hukksley; 3 great grandchildren, Brantley, Paisley, & Hadley.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, February 12, at Spencer Methodist Church, Hewett, with Pastors Roger McCauley & Ralph Caudill officiating. Burial with Military Rites by Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578 will follow at Elkins Family Cemetery on Missouri Fork, Hewett. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Friday, February 11, at the church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV