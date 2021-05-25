ROBERT DAVID (DOC) HOLLIDAY, of Charleston, passed away May 19, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his wife Anna Mae Holliday, daughter Barbara Ann Faulkner, sister Jo DeJarnett and son in law Kippy Huffman.
He is survived by 3 daughters Timmyle (Tim) Bell, Sherry (Jerry) Riffe and Sandy Huffman, 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 4 sisters.
How do you condense a life well lived into a single paragraph? The answer... you can't! Doc Holliday had many titles in his long life. Son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, horseman, mechanic, fisherman, hunter, gatherer, gardener, Jesus loving mountain man extraordinaire. He was well loved and will be missed. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.