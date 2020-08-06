ROBERT "DAVID" PAYNE, 69, of Bluefield, WV, husband of Nancy L. Payne, passed away August 2, 2020. He was born in Charleston, WV and was the son of the late Damon Payne and Lora Needly. In addition to his wife of 45 years, David is survived by 2 sons Scott Rose (Paul) of Hummelstown, PA and Rick Rose (Chris) of Roanoke, VA; 3 daughters Melva Adkins (Teddy) of Bluefield, Cindy Coche (Jim) of Poca and Melissa Sigmon of Charleston, a brother John Payne; ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by brothers Steven Payne and Danny Ray "Dinky" Payne and sisters Debra Payne and Darlene Payne.
He retired from Garrett Tire Center in Charleston with over 25 years of service. He was well known as the best "tire man" in the business and wasn't shy about telling you so.
David was dearly loved by his family and adored by his grandchildren. He was a hardworking man who enjoyed spending time with his family and pets. He was an avid fan of 70s rock music especially CCR, Three Dog Night and Deep Purple. He was a big kid at heart who enjoyed telling jokes and was always up for a good game of Rummy.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, a private memorial service for the family will be held Saturday, August 8, at 2 p.m., at Mercer Funeral Home in Bluefield, WV. To share online condolences please visit mercerfuneralhome.com.