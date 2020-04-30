ROBERT DAVISSON "TEX" FLINT, 75, of Spencer, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at CAMC Memorial in Charleston.
He was born in Clarksburg, a son of the late Robert Davisson and Elizabeth Rusnak Flint. He graduated from Glenville State College in 1967 with a B.A. in Social Studies and English. He obtained his Master's Degree from West Virginia University in 1972. His teaching career spanned 35 years in Roane County, including Walton High School, Spencer High School, and Roane County High School. He was elected to serve as Faculty Senate President and served as chair of the Social Studies Department for many years.
He was a Methodist by faith, where he was active in the choir, the Methodist Men's group and served as a Sunday School teacher for many years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends, was an avid WVU fan and enjoyed Duke basketball.
Tex is survived by his wife of 54 years, Anna Bates Flint; two children, Sarah E. and Ben Twiddy, and Robert D. and Maria Flint; one brother, John B. and Cathy Flint; three grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, and Elizabeth Flint; one sister-in-law; three nieces; and three nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at CAMC and the David Lee Cancer Center for their wonderful care and compassion during his illness.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date.
Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.