Robert Donald Jenkins

ROBERT DONALD 'BOB" JENKINS, 86, of Sissonsville, went home to be with his Lord on December 31, 2022.
Bob was a hard-working, loving husband and father who retired from Kanawha Manufacturing. He had been a faithful Christian for 62 years, serving God through music. Bob and Emogene sang together with friends and family for 44 years. He served as choir director and song leader at Union Valley Church, until he lost his voice to throat cancer 16 years ago. Bob was a member of Union Valley Church for 45 years and remained faithful to serve the Lord by playing the bass guitar and being a prayer warrior and a soul winner for Jesus. Bob leaves behind a beautiful testimony.
Bob is preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Emogene Jenkins; his parents Gilbert and Minerva Jenkins; brother, Gilbert "Jimmy" Jenkins; sisters Narvella Dixon and Irene Profitt; and great-grandson, Dakota Rogers.
He is survived by his son, Stan Jenkins; daughter, Connie (Ricky) Carpenter; grand daughters, Alisha Jarrett and Kirsten (Scott) Rogers; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Isaiah Rogers; sister, Maxine Landers. He also leaves behind a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Union Valley Gospel Tabernacle on Tuppers Creek with Pastors Robert Legg, and Jonathan Deweese officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Gardens of Memories, Sissonville.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family request for donations to be made to Bob's home church,Union Valley Gospel Tabernacle.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.