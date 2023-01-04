Thank you for Reading.

Robert Donald Jenkins
ROBERT DONALD 'BOB" JENKINS, 86, of Sissonsville, went home to be with his Lord on December 31, 2022.

Bob was a hard-working, loving husband and father who retired from Kanawha Manufacturing. He had been a faithful Christian for 62 years, serving God through music. Bob and Emogene sang together with friends and family for 44 years. He served as choir director and song leader at Union Valley Church, until he lost his voice to throat cancer 16 years ago. Bob was a member of Union Valley Church for 45 years and remained faithful to serve the Lord by playing the bass guitar and being a prayer warrior and a soul winner for Jesus. Bob leaves behind a beautiful testimony.

