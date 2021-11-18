ROBERT E. "BOB" KUHNS, age 97 of Kanawha City, passed away peacefully at Harmony at Southridge on Monday November 15, 2021.
He was born May 14, 1924 in Charleston, son of the late Dewey and Mary Frances Woodruff Kuhns. He is also preceded in death by his wife Martha Lou Kuhns; and daughter Martha Ann Miller.
He was a graduate of Charleston High School and WVU where he earned his BS degree in business.
He served his country in the US Army and was honorably discharged April 4, 1951. He played in US Army band as a drummer and after being discharged he returned to Charleston and continued drumming with local bands for many years.
He loved the holidays, especially Christmas, and toys. During his career he owned two toy stores at one time, Toy Town and Kiddie Korner. He continued in the toy business later in his career when he became a buyer for the toy division of Heck's, a former department store chain. He retired from Heck's in 1985 and then spent his time doing many different volunteer roles. He especially loved working the voting poles. He also loved football, both high school and college, and vegetable gardening. He would grow the best home grown tomatoes anyone could ever eat.
He was a member of the AF&AM, Beni Kedem Shrine Temple and Jester's.
Bob is survived by his daughter Mary Stephenson (Mike) of Raleigh, NC and son Dewey (Amy) of Charleston; grandchildren, Sam Stephenson (Angela), Caroline Stephenson, Rob Stephenson, Will Kuhns and Matthew Kuhns, and Molly his faithful cat.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the caregivers, Morgan Issacs, Tammy Byrd, Ashley Kidd, and Amber Bailey for many years of wonderful service to him.
Graveside services to honor Bob's life will be held Saturday November 20, 2021 at Mt. View Cemetery, Charleston with Rev. Todd Wright officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Snodgrass Funeral Home. The procession will leave for the cemetery shortly afterwards.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to: HospiceCare at HospiceCareWV.Org or the charity of your choice.