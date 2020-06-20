ROBERT E. MARTIN, 95, of Poca, passed away at Hospice House at CAMC Memorial on Thursday, June 18, 2020, after a short illness.
Bob was a proud graduate of Poca High School, where he excelled in all sports. He was a retired supervisor from Shipper's Car Line, and had served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Edrie J. Martin; his sons, Robert Martin and Dale Martin; and grandson, Daniel Aaron McVay.
Left behind to cherish Bob's memory are his children, Jane Smith and husband Chris, and Jonathan Martin and wife Dean, Paulette Wright and husband Dempsey; grandchildren, Travis Martin, Ross McVay, Joshua Martin, Ashley Stalnaker, and Lindsey Bessant; great-grandchildren, Haley Oxley, Brooke Oxley, Eli Martin, Wyatt Bessant; daughter-in-law, Helen Martin; and special companion of 18 years, Anna Farley.
A graveside service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, at Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House, with Rev. John Mason officiating.
Honoring Bob's wishes, he requested no flowers and the family suggests memorial donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, is assisting Bob's family