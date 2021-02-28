ROBERT EARL HIGGINBOTHAM, 72, of Charleston passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at CAMC Memorial. He was the son of the late Robert and Maxine Higginbotham. Robert joins is twin brother, Roger Higginbotham, and granddaughter, Bobbieann Keeton in heaven.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Melissa Lynn Higginbotham (Tom Lucas); granddaughter, Tia Higginbotham; four great grandchildren, sisters, Sue Jones (Al), Rita Walker, Peggy Derrick ( "Mousie"); sister in law, Bonnie Higginbotham; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of family and friends.
A memorial services will be held for both Robert and Roger Higginbotham at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Long & Fisher Funeral Home. www.longfisherfuneralhome.com