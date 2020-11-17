ROBERT EDWARD "ACE" CANTERBURY age 76 of Montgomery formerly of Handley passed away November 13, 2020. He was born to the late Carl and Ethel Spencer Canterbury. He was also preceded in death by 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
He is survived by sisters Bonnie Harrison (Dennis) of Hampton, VA and Nancy Fox (Chuck) of Montgomery
He was an Army veteran and a member of the VFW and a member of the Fraternal order of Eagles in Montgomery.
Per his request there will be no service.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.