Robert Edward Dotson

ROBERT EDWARD "BANJO" DOTSON, 80, of Elkview left this life October 21, 2020 after a long illness.
Bob was the son of the late Harold Dotson and Eva Jeanette Knopp Nichols. He is also preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Phyllis Dotson; sister, Joann Carpenter; brothers, Opie Leon Huffman and Jack Nichols.
He retired from Local Union 798 Tulsa, OK and Anderson Equipment.
He is survived by: daughters, Cathy (Lee) Elmore, Kimberly (Mike) Tinsley and Lisa (Brian) Legg; brothers, Paul and Jerry Nichols; grandchildren, Matt (Mandana) Tallman, Robbie (Julia) Elmore, Hollie (Mark) Neely, Jacob (Crista) Wilson, Ben (Annika) Woodson and Chris Woodson; 7 great grandchildren and 1 on the way.
The visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m., Sunday October 25 at Matics Funeral Home in Clendenin, WV. The funeral will immediately follow the visitation at the funeral home at 4 p.m., with Pastor Frank Allen officiating. Burial will be in Clendenin Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.