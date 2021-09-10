ROBERT EDWARD LEE EVANS (ROBBIE), 45 of Charleston went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 5th. Robbie will always be remembered for his courage, his wit, and his kindness. He struggled with numerous health issues after suffering an accident 18 years ago that lead to his paralysis. He faced each challenge head on with grit like the true marine that he was. The final blow in Robbie’s struggles was dealt by his cancer, but he is now at rest after a hard fought battle.
His mother, Pattie Tenant, couldn’t be more proud to have a son that showed such bravery and such strong constitution. Despite the burdens from his health issues, Robbie never stopped enjoying the things in life he found most fulfilling such as his loving dog, Oliver. Along with his relationship with Oliver, Robbie also found fulfillment in making testimony to the goodness of his Lord Jesus. Lastly, Robbie found joy in spending time with family and friends whenever possible. Robbie’s mother finds comfort knowing that he can be with his Mamaw and Papaw in Heaven, where he can be free from the limitations of his paralysis.
Visitation and Services will be Saturday September 11, 2021 at Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel 100 Graceland Circle South Charleston, WV 25309. Visitation starting at 12 p.m., and Services starting at 1 p.m., Due to the COVID Pandemic the family is requesting that facial coverings be worn. Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is assisting with arrangements.