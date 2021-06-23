ROBERT EDWARD RUSSELL, 85, of Elkview passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston.
He enjoyed the outdoors, and staying active. Robert was always working and enjoyed it. He was a loving husband, father, and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.
Robert is preceded in death by his son; Thomas Robert Russell, along with brothers; Jim and Cliff.
He is survived by his loving wife Roberta Russell, son; Ron Russell, brothers; Alfred Russell, Edward Russell, William Russell, and Walter Russell, he is also survived by grandchildren Joseph, Jason, Jessica Fisher, and Jacob Russell; several great grandchildren.
There will be no services.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.