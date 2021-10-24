ROBERT EMICH THROCKMORTON, 81, of Woodbridge, Virginia, passed away on October 17, 2021 at Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Hospital in Charleston, WV.
Bob Throckmorton was a life-long musician. A graduate of South Charleston High School, he served in the United States Army as member of the US. Army Band. Following his military service, he attended Concord College, earning a degree in Music Education. Later in life, he also earned an MS degree in Industrial Arts, Bob loved teaching young people, and spent his professional life as a Music Teacher and Band Director in the Prince William County, VA Public School System. After retirement from the school system, he continued to teach music to young people in support of the community of home-schooled children. He was also known for painting a house or two on occasion.
Bob was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with his golfing buddies. He also cherished time spent with his several pseudo-adopted grandchildren. Bob loved people and socialization, and was loved by everyone who had the privilege to know him!!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlotte Emich and Arthur Leland Throckmorton.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Lucille "Lucy" and three brothers.
A Graveside Service to Honor the Life of Bob will be held at 12:30 p.m., Monday, October 25, 2021 at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV with Rev. Sharon Gearing officiating. Friends may visit at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston from 11 am to 12 p.m., on Monday, October 25, 2021. We respectfully request for masks to be worn while inside the funeral home.
