Robert Ernest Mandt

ROBERT "BOB" ERNEST MANDT, 74, of Cross Lanes, WV, passed away at the Hubbard House on February 4, 2021, after a long battle with liver disease.
Bob was born on April 8, 1946 in South Charleston, WV to Charles and Virginia (Nearman) Mandt. He graduated from South Charleston High School in 1964 and received his Business Administration degree from West Virginia State University in 1968. After graduation he served as an officer in the United States Army in Germany and Vietnam and achieved the rank of Captain. After his military service, he returned to West Virginia and accepted employment in state government. During his career, he worked for Employment Security, Civil Service, Finance and Administration, and Labor.
Bob was a talented jazz pianist who played professionally at many venues in the local area beginning at the age of 17 with a dance orchestra. His Bob Mandt Trio played at the area's country clubs and hotels for many years. He especially enjoyed playing for the Charleston Steerwheel Regatta Beauty Pageant and at the Governor's Mansion. Bob was also a proud member of Masonic Lodge #159 in Dunbar. WV where he was a Past Master and received his 50 year pin last year.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Charles; his mother, Virginia; his brother, Charles "Chuck"; and his sister-in-law, Ruth. He is survived by his long-time companion, Susan Lowe; his nephews, Charlie and Marc; his nieces, Julie and Lynn; and six great nephews and nieces.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 at the Donel C Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, 130 Academy Drive, Dunbar, WV at 1:30 pm.