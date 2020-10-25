ROBERT F. YATES, 64, died at home Friday, October 23, 2020, after a long illness. He was surrounded by his family.
He was born December 11, 1955 in Charleston, the son of the late Guy Yates and Mary Louise (Booher) Yates.
Robert was graduated from Hurricane High School class of 1974 and attended West Virginia State College. He began working for RCA, followed by American Office Systems, and then retired at the age of 57 from Verizon.
He married his wife Christina Lynn (Merrill) Yates at age 22. They were married 42 years this year. Robert had 2 sons Brian Robert Yates and Brandon Merrill Yates.
Robert was a member of both Ona R/C Flying Club in Ona and Mountaineer R/C Flying Club of Winfield. Robert was a big animal lover and had a special affection for Golden Retrievers. Robert enjoyed riding dirt bikes and street bikes with his sons, and later on had trikes and continued to ride and enjoy motorcycles his entire life. Robert was a long time member of Teays Valley Baptist Church since 1990 and was a faithful Christian and soul-winner. It was one of Robert's greatest privileges to share the good news of Jesus Christ with the lost.
He is survived by his wife Christina; sons, Brian and his wife Jessica (Gillispie) Yates of Cross Lanes, Brandon and his wife Katie (Gibson) Yates of Milton; sister, Christine Keeling and her husband Mike of Waterford, OH; and his grandchildren, Isaac, Noah, Elijah, Isaiah, Hannah, Abby, Cole, and Jacob.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor John Smith officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.