ROBERT FANNIN, the only child of the late Roy and Ethel Carlin Fannin, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021 in the Elderly Care Wing of Montgomery General Hospital. He would have been 76 years old on April 30th. After his father's passing, he took over Fannin's Market. He enjoyed buying and selling glassware and dishes at various flea markets. He was a life-long resident of Montgomery and attended Glen Ferris Apostolic Church.
A memorial service will be held after Wednesday night's 7 p.m. service on May 5 at Glen Ferris Apostolic Church with Pastor David Bounds and Pastor Chad Smailes. O'Dell Funeral Home Montgomery has been entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com