Thank you for Reading.

Robert Fisher
Buy Now
SYSTEM

ROBERT DALE FISHER, 77 of Carmel, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020. Bob was born February 11, 1943 in Miami, WV to the late John and Wanda Fisher. He was a graduate of West Virginia Tech.

Bob was a civil engineer for over 50 years, retiring from Beam, Longest, & Neff, LLC. He was an avid golfer and loved spending time with family. Bob enjoyed listening to country music. He was also a civil war buff and a bird watcher. Bob enjoyed telling jokes and making others laugh, he was loved and will be missed.

Funeral services will be at 1 pm Monday, December 21 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, where family and friends are invited to gather from 11 am until the time of the service.

Bob is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, Robert Dale (wife, Beverly) Fisher, Jr., Sherri Lynn Fisher, Chris A. (wife, Christy) Fisher; grandchildren, Blake and Addison Fisher, step granddaughter, Katie Schauwecker; sisters, Donna Hampton and Betty Adams; brothers, Jay and William Fisher. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Freda Fisher and Fred Fisher.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation or Riley Hospital for Children.

Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.