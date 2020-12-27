Robert Francisco

Francisco
ROBERT EUGENE FRANCISCO, 80, a life-long resident of Tyler Mountain, died on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
He was born on August 17, 1940 on Tyler Mountain, to the late Orion Otis and Nellie Ruby Francisco.
Bob was a 1959 graduate of Dunbar High School. He loved his family dearly. Bob had many hobbies, including camping, fishing, hunting, motorcycles, Nascar racing, and was particularly an avid fan of Harry Gant and Dale Earnhardt. His 1979 Chevrolet Silverado truck, which he owned for 40 years, was his pride and joy. Bob had a host of friends with whom he enjoyed countless hours of discussion on every possible topic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Opal Tinsley and husband John; brother, Brady Francisco and wife Marguerite; sister, Betty Randolph and husband Roe; sister, Ellen Turley and husband Raymond; sister Darlene (Dolly) Painter and husband Dana.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty Harper Francisco, of Tyler Mountain, who will miss him greatly; daughter, Toni Delph and husband Ed; and grandson, Clint Delph and wife Skylar, all of Lafayette, Indiana. He is also survived by his sister, Mildred (Midge) Beaver, (husband Bill, deceased); brother, Carl Ray Francisco, (wife Helen, deceased); and brother, Wayne Francisco and wife Leona. A host of nieces, nephews and other family members also survive Bob. All of his relatives will miss him dearly.
A Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 28, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor David Bush officiating. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery, Tyler Mountain.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Masks and social distancing are mandatory requirements.