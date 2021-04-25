ROBERT G. "CATFISH" QUERRY 91 of Hughes Creek died at home Thursday, April 22nd following a short illness with his family by his side.
Dad was known by many as The Cat Man on the CB radio. He spent many years of his life singing in gospel quartets with family and friends. He had a long career in coal mining and retired from Cannelton Industries. He was born and raised in Cannelton Hollow and spent the rest of his life living on Hughes Creek. He was a member of the Hughes Creek Community Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents Otis and Bessie, brothers, Howard, Jack, Chuck, Billy, Buddy sisters, Helen and Birdie. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Virginia, and son Michael.
He is survived by sons, David (Melissa) of Hughes Creek, Greg (Glenna) of Belle, Bradley (Mary Beth) of Sissonville, and Bryan (Mary) of Cool Springs, NC. Extended family Sterling Proctor of Columbus OH, Paul Bench of Kimberly, 14 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to Sherry Siders Wolford for her loving care to our dad.
Services will be 1 p.m., Monday, April 26th at the Hughes Creek Community Church, Hugheston with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m., to 1 p.m., service time at the church.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic social distancing and face coverings are required at the church and cemetery.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Querry family.