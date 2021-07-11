Robert G. Whittington

ROBERT G. "BOB" WHITTINGTON, 81, of Buffalo went home to be with the Lord Thursday July 8, 2021 at Bellaire at Devonshire following a short illness. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Korean Conflict. He retired from from the I.B.E.W Local 317 with 36 years of service. He was a faithful Christian and member of Oma Chapel Church, Grimms Landing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Brodie and Leona Whittington. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 years, Ruth Ann Whittington; sisters, June Mitchell and Reba Tucker; brothers, Melvin Whittington and Gary Whittington.
Survivors include his children, Robert Lee (Kristen) Whittington of Leonardtown, Maryland, Melinda A. (Jamie) Barton of Hurricane, Lexa K. Lyons of Grimms Landing, Patty L. Karnes of Lubbock, Texas, and Leeanna (Bravin) Hughart of Point Pleasant; grandchildren, Olivia L. Whittington, Sophia G. Whittington, Amelia E. Whittington, Owen R. Whittington, and Daizy Hoffman; sister, Karen Jeffers of Robertsburg; as well as extended family and many friends.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Kathy Eads, Ashley Eads, Jeanie Ward, Katie Browning and Melanie Rollins for their compassionate care, and the staff of Bellaire at Devonshire for their wonderful care in dad's last days.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday July 13, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo, with Pastor Larry Mobley and Pastor Randy Parsons officiating. Burial with military graveside honors will follow in Tucker Cemetery, Grimms Landing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2 - 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.
Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.