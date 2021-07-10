ROBERT G. "BOB" WHITTINGTON 81 of Buffalo passed away Thursday July 8, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., on Tuesday July 13, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition. Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.
