Thank you for Reading.

ROBERT G. "BOB" WHITTINGTON 81 of Buffalo passed away Thursday July 8, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., on Tuesday July 13, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition. Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you