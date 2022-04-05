Robert Garnes Apr 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROBERT PEYTON GARNES, 57, of Cottageville, WV, passed away on March 27, 2022, in Parkersburg, WV. Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wv Parkersburg Funeral Home Robert Peyton Garnes Robert Garnes Pass Away Arrangement Recommended for you Local Spotlight Eric Mitchell Davis Norman L. Bowman Blank Vernon Ray Jackson Blank James Burton Shirkey Doris Ann Smith Blank Alphonso Lee Erby Tony Haid Bertha Mae Downey Blank Tony Haid Kenneth William Eastwood Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 5, 2022 Daily Mail WV Hurricane gym wants to 'ignite your fitness' Robert Saunders: Ode to spring, somber musings for Easter Never Give Up Fitness builds bodies, confidence in South Charleston KVAS acquires Don Haxton Telescope Star parties part of Astronomical Society's cosmic calendar of events