ROBERT H. (BOB) ANDERSON, of Pliny, WV, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Bob was born on March 14, 1952, in Charleston, WV, to the late Elmer C. Anderson, Sr., and the late Ruth E. Woods Anderson. Bob was also preceded in death by the love of his life, Patty Blake Anderson, whom he wed on July 21, 1979.
Bob and Patty enjoyed living on the family farm, raising horses, gardening, relaxing and enjoying their time together. Later in life, they became avid boaters and enjoyed spending the weekends on their boat, until Patty passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2016.
In his early years, Bob played Little League Baseball in the Davis Creek League and excelled at pitching, first base, and short stop. He later played Babe Ruth Baseball in the South Charleston League.
Bob was a graduate of South Charleston High School, class of 1970,where he played football. While in high school, Bob also played bass guitar in the rock band, The Prime Ministers, and played with other bands over the years. Bob graduated from Marshall University, and from there he started his career at GMAC. After leaving there, he worked at Peter's Chevrolet. His next career was president of United National Bank of Dunbar.
Bob, who was always hard working and extremely ambitious, left banking and became the owner of Nitro Dodge. Several years later, he also acquired Ripley Chrysler Dodge. While working for Dodge, due to the volume of sales, Bob and Patty enjoyed several trips around the world. After leaving the car business, Bob started a career in the insurance business, working for MetLife, and then for AIG, until he retired in January 2017.
Bob had a brilliant mind, enjoyed reading, listening to jazz, and due to his vast knowledge on various subjects, he could carry on an intellectual conversation with anyone. He could tell you a story about something that happened 20 or 30 years ago, and remember every single detail no matter how large or small. Bob's greatest joy was hanging out, smoking his pipe, drinking a beer, and working on his farm, which he always kept immaculate, along with the help of his buddies, Greg, Kelli, Toby Show, Aaron Wiseman, and Mike Hatfield.
Bob is survived by his brother, Elmer C. Anderson, Jr. (Marilyn), of Mequon, WI; sisters, Debra Anderson-Conliffe (Greg), of Institute, and Marian Anderson Butler (Kenny), of Cross Lanes; niece, Keshia Butler of Shreveport LA; nephew, Clinton Anderson of Milwaukee, WI; his dog, Rowdy; and his companion, Cindy Carte, a friend from years ago, who came back into his life, just at the time he needed her most. Bob loved her dearly.
A memorial service will be planned and announced at a later date.