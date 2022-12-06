ROBERT H. MILLER, II, was born on March 3, 1955, in Johnson City, Tennessee. Bob passed away peacefully at The Cleveland Clinic on November 30, 2022, and went to be with his Lord at the age of 67 years. Bob graduated from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee. He then attended Campbell Law School - Campbell University in Raleigh, North Carolina. After graduating from Campbell Law, Bob joined the Army Judge Advocate General Corps for ten years. He finished his army career in the U. S. Army Reserves for an additional ten years. Bob retired as a Colonel. He went into private practice in North Carolina. Bob later moved to Bluefield, West Virginia, to practice law for approximately seven years and at the time of his death he was with The Sutter Law Firm in Charleston, West Virginia. He is survived by his loving partner, Linda Marconnet of Dunbar, West Virginia, his sister, Barbara Alford, of Johnson City, Tennessee, his nephew, Eric Alford and his two sons, Samuel and Adam of Jonesborough, Tennessee, and Amanda Nicole Green, granddaughter of Barbara Alford. There will be no services at this time in accordance with Bob's request. A memorial service will take place on a later date. Bob was a well-known and respected attorney in the West Virginia legal community. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, OH, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.