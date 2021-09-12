Robert Harold Allen Sr

ROBERT HAROLD "BOB" ALLEN SR. 102, of Belle passed away September 5, 2021 at CAMC Teays Valley Division following a short illness.
He was a retired operator for the former E. I. Dupont, Belle, a U.S. Navy veteran and was a member of Judson Baptist Church where he sang in the choir. Bob enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and travel.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 77 years, Elma Allen; son, Glenn Allen; brothers, Ray, Glenn and John Allen; sisters, Janice Johnson and Jean Chaffin; and great granddaughter, Rory Heilmann.
Surviving are his son, Robert H. Allen, Jr. (Lois) of Scott Depot; daughter, Rose Mary Heilmann of Huntington; sister, Marie Wills of Elon, North Carolina; grandchildren, Stacey Slone (Keith), John D. Heilmann (Blair), Christopher S. Allen (Tiana), Susan Holsclaw (Greg) and Nathan T. Heilmann (Rachel); and eleven great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021 at Judson Baptist Church, Belle, with Pastor Charles Bolen officiating. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley, with military graveside rites performed by American Legion Post #187, Winfield. Visitation will be for one hour prior to service time at the church on Monday.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Rolling Meadows Place for their love, compassion and care.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Judson Baptist Church, 320 East 8th Street, Belle, West Virginia 25015 or a charity of choice.
On behalf of the family, we ask that everyone in attendance for the visitation or service wear a mask due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.