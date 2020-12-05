Robert Herndon

ROBERT EUGENE HERNDON, 88 of Cross Lanes, passed away on December 2, 2020.
He was the widower of Phyllis Jean Herndon. They were married for 64 years.
He is survived by his brother David, and his four children: Larry, Terry, Diana, and Linda. Also surviving are his niece Heather, 6 grandchildren: Cathy, Mike, Windy, Mandy, Terry, and Brian, 11 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, and 2 step-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his granddaughter Carrie.
He was an active member of Cross Lanes Methodist Church, and its fellowships for 50 years, and a brilliant electrical engineer with Appalachian Power for 37 years. He spread love and kindness wherever he went, no matter if you were a familiar face or a stranger.
He will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be held Monday, November 7, 2020 at 1 p.m., at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home is assisting the Herndon family.